SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Susan Veronica Vasconi, 72, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022, due to an extended illness at UPMC Shenango in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Born March 2, 1950, in New Castle, Pennsylvania to Virginia (Pierce) Harmer and John Harmer, Susan was a 1968 graduate of Hickory High School and Penn State University.

She was the Activities Director at Cleppers Nursing Home and a physical therapy assistant for Bluesky Therapy.

Susan enjoyed gardening, knitting, painting, cooking and reading.

Surviving Susan is a daughter, Ginny Lawrence and her husband, Nate, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; a son, Erik Vasconi of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Jackie Postage of Mercer, Pennsylvania and Leanne Marcin of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; a brother, Jeff Harmer of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and one grandson, Tyler Vasconi.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Joseph G. Vasconi, whom she married in August 1970 and who passed away in October 2020.

In honoring Susan’s wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

