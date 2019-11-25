Susan L. Smith, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Susan L. Smith, age 72, of Sharon, peacefully passed away at her residence with her loving family by her side while she was on Sharon Regional Hospice Care on Saturday, November 23.

Born April 27, 1947 in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late Raymond Glenn and E. Marian Linamen France.

She enjoyed her kids and grandkids, sewing and pottery.

She is survived by her children, John Smith Ruiz of Masury, Ohio, Glenn (Cindy) Smith of Brookfield, Ohio, Chris Smith of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Brian (Erica) Smith of Westmoreland, Kansas; 11 grandchildren, Shane (Sabrina) Smith, Brittany Smith, Dakota Smith, Thomas (Brianna) Neer, Alyssa Neer, Nathan Neer, Tyler Hillar, Samantha Smith, Christopher Smith, Drew Smith and Autum Smith; 11 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Glenda Warrender of Candler, North Carolina and Patty Stull of Clyde, North Carolina and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John T. Smith, whom she married June 4, 1966 and who passed away February 23, 2017; great-grandson, Laydon Thomas and her sister, Sandra Beinhardt.

The family will receive family and friends on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., until time of memorial service, in the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel.

The memorial service will be 3:00 p.m., in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Mark Oerter, of Sharon Hospice Care, officiating, following visitation on Wednesday, November 27.

Interment will be private at America’s Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Friends may sign guest book at www.flynnfuneralhome.com.

