Susan Elizabeth Cowan, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Susan Elizabeth Cowan, 71, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at UPMC McGee Women’s Hospital in Pittsburgh after a brief illness.

She was born on May 8, 1948 in Greenville, daughter of Andrew and Mildred Ondo.

She married Walter Cowan on August 23, 1969.

Besides her husband, survivors include her brother, Robert Ondo of Sharpsville; three daughters, Amy (Nathan) Keesecker and Sherrylynn (Donald) Dodd both of Humble, Texas and Holly (Todd) Kildoo of Media, Ohio; four grandchildren, Jacob, Sarah, Tyler and Tara along with a nephew, Andrew.

She was a 1966 graduate of Sharpsville High School after which she received degrees from St. Luke’s School of Nursing, Youngstown State University, Slippery Rock University and Akron University.

She taught at Sharon Hospital School of Nursing and was a professor / Special Needs Coordinator at Thiel College until retirement in 2007.

Susan was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church where she was a Worship Assistant, Parish Nurse, member of the Hand-Bells & Choir, Web Master and Worship/Music Committee Member.

She is a Life Member of the Hermitage Volunteer Fire Department and President of the View Finders Camera Club.

She enjoyed her flowers and plants and loved to travel and spend time at the beach always taking pictures.



She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held Thursday, December 5, 5:00 -7:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory in Hermitage.

Funeral service will be Friday, December 6, 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3325 Morefield Road in Hermitage.

Memorials may be given towards the AED Fund at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Hermitage Pennsylvania.

