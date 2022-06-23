FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Surender Wilson Jr., 90, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022 in his residence of natural causes.

He was born March 30, 1932 in Cheraw, South Carolina, to Claudia (Godfrey) and Surender Wilson, Sr.



Surender worked for GATX Corp as a dispatcher.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, serving in the Korean War, and was a member of Second Baptist Missionary Church.

Surender enjoyed managing social establishments, was an avid bowler and a fan of the Cleveland Browns and Indians.



Surender leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Joyce (Roseboro) Wilson, whom he married April 7, 1961; three daughters, Celeste Michele Wilson of Farrell, Pennsylvania, Alyssa Allyson Harris of Maryland and Victoria Salting of Hawaii; a daughter-in-law, Claudette Wilson of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; 4 grandchildren, Gary Lynn Wilson, Jr. of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, David Wilson of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Colleen Wilson of Farrell, Pennsylvania and Kelly Wilson of Farrell, Pennsylvania; 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.



Surender was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Gary Lynn Wilson, Sr.; a sister, Gussie M. Henderson; a brother, Joseph Wilson; a granddaughter and a grandson.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 27, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148

A television tribute will air Friday, June 24, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.