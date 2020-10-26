Stewart C. Swartz, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Stewart C. Swartz passed away Friday, October 23.

Stewart was born July 9, 1940.

Arrangements are being handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

