Steven J. Fulton, Mercer, PA

MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Steven J Fulton, age 55, of Mercer, passed away on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at his residence.



Born October 16, 1965 in Grove City, he was the son of Frances Gargasz Ferry and the late James A. Fulton.



He attended the Drake Alliance Church, Volant and was a skilled laborer dairy farmer with the Dairy Farmers of America.



Steven enjoyed the outdoors and riding his motorcycle. He loved going to casinos, spending time with his family and his dog, Emma.



He is survived by his children, Erica Fulton, of Spring Church, Pennsylvania, Steven (Ashley) Fulton of Arnold, Pennsylvania and Brittany (Coty) Trowbridge of Harrisville; his mother, Frances Ferry of Volant; siblings, Billy (Elyse) Ferry of Mercer, James Fulton of Volant and Mike (Kathy) Kindler of Natrona Heights; four granddaughters, Ella Graham, Vera Moorison, Faith Trowbridge and Mariah Fulton (arriving April 2021); numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Fulton; maternal grandparents, George and Mary Gargasz and paternal grandparents, Eugene and Twila Fulton.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Cremation services have been entrusted to the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

