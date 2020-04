HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) - Larry McMillan, Sr., of Hermitage, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020, in UPMC Mercy Hosptial due to the Covid-19 virus. He was 72.

On January 7, 1948, Larry was born in Laurel, Mississippi. There, in Mississippi, he graduated from Roosevelt Attendance Center in Ellisville.