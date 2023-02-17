HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Stephanie Truchan, 92 of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, formerly of Sharon, passed away of natural causes Friday, February 17, 2023 at Quality Life Services in Mercer, PA.

Born June 18, 1930, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Mary (Kupiec) Sabulski and Stanley Sabulski.

Stephanie was a custodian for the Sharon School District for 32 years.

Stephanie is survived by four daughters, Elaine Lamp, Gloria Chupak, Christine Churlik and Rose McClimans; a son, David Truchan; a sister, Frances Cowger; a brother, Vincent Sabulski; 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Stephanie was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Valerie Elek, two sisters and five brothers.

In keeping with Stephanie’s wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

