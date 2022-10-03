HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Stephanie C. Mazur, 103, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022 in UPMC Farrell ER after a long battle with dementia.



Stephanie was born on September 1, 1919 in Scranton, Pennsylvania to Paul and Anna (Yez) Organski. She moved to Montrose, Pennsylvania as a young girl where she grew up on the family farm with her eight brothers and sisters.



Stephanie worked as a bookkeeper at Andre’s Feed Mill in Montrose until marrying Henry Mazur in 1951 and they moved to the Shenango Valley.



Stephanie loved to travel in her younger days, visiting many east coast destinations. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, knitting, crossword puzzles and watching game shows.



Stephanie is survived by a daughter, Susan Mazur and a son, Stephen Mazur, both of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and a sister, Anna Olexa of Ewing, New Jersey.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Henry; sisters, Mary, Josephine, Florence, Catherine and Esther and brothers, John and Joseph.



Donations can be made to the Dementia Society of America at Dementiasociety.org or P.O. Box 600 Doylestown, PA 18901.



All services will be private.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

To plant a memorial tree in honor of Stephanie C. Mazur, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 4 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.