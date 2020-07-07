Closings and delays
Stella J. Giroski, Mercer, PA

John Flynn Funeral Home

July 3, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Stella J. Giroski, 91, of Mercer, passed away at 3:15 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, of natural causes in her daughter’s residence.

She was born February 18, 1929, in Butler, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Frank McDeavitt and Blanche (Piper) McDeavitt.

Stella enjoyed puzzles, playing cards and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by a daughter, Linda Bartel of Mercer; a son, David Springer and his wife, JoAnn, of New York; a brother, Kenneth McDeavitt and his wife, Lenora, of Butler; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Stella was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul Giroski, who she married July 13, 1957 and he passed away February 20, 2001; a daughter, Carol Berger; three sisters and five brothers.

Per Stella’s wishes, there are no services.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

