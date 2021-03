HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sonya Perez-Palmer died on Sunday, March 21, 2021.

She was born on November 17, 1962.

Arrangements are being handled by the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

