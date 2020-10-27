Simon Peter Kettering, Sr., Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Simon Peter “Pete” Kettering, Sr., passed away Monday, October 26.

Pete was born November 21, 1939.

Arrangements are being handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

