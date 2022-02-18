SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Simon Frank, 82, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly in the ER of UPMC Horizon in Greenville on Friday, February 11, 2022.

He was born June 18, 1939 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Anthony and Angela (Berardi) Frank.

Simon was employed for Local 964 Union in New Castle, Pennsylvania as a laborer in construction.

Simon was a proud member of the Sons of Italy Club, played on their softball team for years and loved visiting with his fellow members.

He was an avid baseball and football fan, following his favorite teams, the New York Yankees, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions. He loved going to the casino with his friends and having an Italian dinner at his favorite restaurant, Aldo’s. He enjoyed wine making and sharing secrets and tips with friends. His favorite pastime was spending his afternoons at the Hillcrest Flynn Dog Park with his beloved Golden Retriever and companion, “Noel”, whom he is survived by and visiting with his fellow dog park friends. They took walks often and she never left his side. He loved animals and shared his home over the years with many dogs and cats. He was a supporter of local animal rescues and was always willing to help.

Simon is survived by his brother, Fredrick (Susan) Frank of South Carolina; one niece and three nephews.

He will be missed by his friends who loved him dearly.

Simon was proceeded in death by his parents; his wife, Laquita (Shipton) Frank, whom he married May 23, 1959 and she passed away December 18, 1999; a son, Simon A. Frank, Jr. and two brothers, Tony and Billy Frank.

