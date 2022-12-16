HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Osborne, 85, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, December 15, 2022, surrounded by her family after an extended illness.

Shirley was born in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania on February 2, 1937 to Viola (Filer) Barnes and Leo Barnes.

Shirley was a graduate of Hickory High School in 1954.

She spent 15 years as a teacher and retired from Mother’s Day Out.

Shirley enjoyed baking, trips to the casino and watching her sons and grandchildren play sports.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Bill Osborne, whom she married July 1, 1955 and he survives at home; three sons, Tim Osborne and his wife, Anita, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Bill Osborne and his wife, Denise and Jeff Osborne and his wife, Kelly, all of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; a sister, Patty Aaron of Brookfield, Ohio; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Gary Osborne and a brother, Bob Barnes.

Visitation will be held Monday, December 19, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Hermitage.

Second visitation will be held Tuesday, December 20, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park in Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 18 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.