GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) - Violet Rose (McVicker) Buck, nicknamed Suzy Q or Sue, as most people knew her, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 24, 2020 from natural causes at St. Paul’s Senior Living Community in Greenville, Pennsylvania. She was 92.

Sue was born in Nortonville, Kansas on December 13, 1927 to Joel and Cora (Foster) McVicker.