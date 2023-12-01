SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley L. Archer, 84, born August 7, 1939, was a lifelong resident of Sharon, Pennsylvania, sadly left us on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:53 a.m.

She was Surrounded by loved ones when she passed.

She was born in Venango county to Lilian Keller (McLaughlin) and Clarence “Bowser” McLaughlin. She was one of eight siblings. She had five sisters and two brothers. She was a caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend.

She spent majority of her life being a wonderful home maker. A lot of her time was spent doing crossword puzzles, sewing and playing 5000 with her grandchildren. She loved her Indian Porcelain dolls and her Disney T-shirt’s.

Anyone she met was family instantly. In her last days she still focused on everyone’s well being over her own. She will be remembered by her contagious smile, laugh and her outgoing silly personality.

She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Archer; seven grandkids, Gary Plummer (Marissa), Shawnte McCrary, Carina McCrary, Ieasha Jackson, John McCrary III, Shakiyla Jackson (Bryan), Nechelle Kelly, Brian Cain, Jr.; also 22 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Lillian Keller (McLaughlin); her father, Clarence “Bowser” McLaughlin; her daughter, Stephanie McIntire and her sister, Maxine Fair.

Services will be held at John Flynn’s Funeral Home, Hermitage, Pennsylvania, 16148.

Visiting Hours are from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., on Monday, December 4, 2023.

A Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m., in the funeral home chapel.

Burial will be at Hillcrest memorial Park.

