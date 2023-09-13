SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sheryl L. “Sharie” Wheat, 70, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, September 8, 2023, in her residence of an extended illness.

She was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on March 13, 1953 to Harold Sallade and Donna (Holzshu) Sallade.

Sharie was a 1971 Sharon High School graduate.

She was a bookkeeper for Big Lots in Hermitage for 25 years.

She enjoyed going to concerts, dancing, attending her children and grandchildren’s sporting events, reading and watching true crime documentaries and most of all spending time with her family and friends.

Sharie was married to Samuel Wheat, Sr. on September 27, 1986 and he preceded her in death on November 6, 2006.

Sharie is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth (Donald) Cornelius of Buffalo, New York; three sons, Samuel Wheat, Jr. of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Shawn Mackin (fiancée, Amy Jo Castro) of Brookfield, Ohio and Michael (Gina) Mackin of New Castle, Pennsylvania; sister, Sandra (Art) Cravener of South Carolina; two brothers, Gary (Brenda) Sallade of Ohio and Brad (Brigette) Sallade of Tennessee and three grandchildren, Donovan Cornelius, Leland Mackin and Erin Mackin.

Sharie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Samuel Wheat, Sr. and two sisters, Linda Camerlingo and Marsha Cravener.

Sharie and her family would like to thank the staff at UPMC Shadyside and Family Hospice for their excellent care.

Visitation will be held Monday, September 18, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Hermitage, where a funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sheryl L. “Sharie” Wheat, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 14 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.