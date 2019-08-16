Sherry L. Smith, Greenville, PA – Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylania (MyValleyTributes) – Sherry L. Smith, 61, of Greenville, formerly of Florida, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at her daughter Sonya’s home in Raleigh, North Carolina, after a courageous fight against cancer.



On May 2, 1958, Sherry was born in Greenville, a daughter to Robert E. and Virginia P. (Kelly) Miller.

She was a 1976 graduate of Reynolds High School.



Sherry decorated wedding cakes, enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, crocheting, making crafts, spending time with her family and friends and she was guided by her faith.



She is survived by her husband, Steven Smith of Greenville; daughters, Sonya (Patrick) Wales of North Carolina, Crystal Ellerbe-Brannan and her companion, Tom, of Sheakleyville and Sarah Aicher and her companion, Jerry, of Greenville; a son, John Aicher and his fiancée, Melinda, of Pittsburgh; three stepdaughters, Kina, Kayla and Paige Smith, all of Sharon; one stepson, Connor Smith at home; a sister, Cindy Small and her husband, Kevin, of Transfer; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild expected soon; seven stepgrandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Eddie Miller.



At the request of Sherry, she would prefer you plant flowers in her remembrance.

Calling hours will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 17 in Grace Chapel Community Church, 4075 Lamor Road, Hermitage.



Celebration of Life service will follow visitation and will begin at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 17 in the church, with Pastor Aaron Lego officiating.

A luncheon will immediately follow the service at the church for those who wish to join the family.



Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.