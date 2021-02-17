Shelby J. Evans, Hermitage, PA

February 14, 2021

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shelby Evans, 81, of Hermitage, formerly of Coeburn, Virginia, passed away at 7:10 p.m. on Sunday, February 14, 2021, in Quality Life Services in Mercer, after an extended illness.

She was born on September 9, 1939, in Dungannon, Virginia, to the late Ethel (Baldwin) and Woodrow Taylor

Shelby was a homemaker.

She is survived by daughter, Gina Stidham and her husband, Jeff, of Hermitage; grandchildren, Nate Stidham of Hermitage and Kaitlyn Schilling and her husband, Colby, of Transfer.

Shelby was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Billy Roy Evans, whom she married November 22, 1962 and he passed away February 22, 1969.

No services will be held.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Burial will be in Greenwood Acres in Coeburn, Virginia.

