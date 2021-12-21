MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sheila Myers, 66, of Mercer, Pennsylvania passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021 in UPMC Hamot after a brief illness.

She was born May 27, 1955 in Hermitage, Pennsylvania to Mildred (Hrisak) Myers and Cecil Myers and graduated from Hickory High School in 1973.

Sheila worked in the finishing department at Koppel Art where she took her skills and created her own business Infinity Refinishing. She would bring old piano’s back to life and continued working with many antiques throughout her life

Shelia was a member of the American Bird Conservancy; Arbor Day Foundation and the Metallica Club. She was an avid lover of nature, animals and was very knowledgeable in the science of plants and herbs. She loved her gardening and watching the hummingbirds come to the feeder. Sheila would be tapping robins when they were seen but her greatest love was her children, Molly, Sarah and Daniel and grandchildren, Jacob, Tristan, Marie, Alayna, Aubrey and Killion. She was always taking the best pictures.

Sheila is survived by two daughters, Molly Miller of Mercer, Pennsylvania and Sarah Miller of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; a son, Daniel Miler of Mercer, Pennsylvania; a sister, Brenda Koppel and her husband, Thomas, of Hubbard, Ohio; three brothers, Phillip Myers of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Ronald Myers and his wife, Carol, of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Greg Myers of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and six grandchildren.

Sheila was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Larry Myers and Kenneth Reisinger and a grandson, Devin Hoffman.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Sheila Myers, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 22 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.