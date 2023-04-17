HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shawn M. Hajduk passed away at 6:28 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Allegheny Hospital in Pittsburgh, of a brain bleed and tumor.



He was born in Franklin, Pennsylvania on March 18, 1974 to Dorothy (Dolly) Hajduk and Glenn A. Stewart.

Shawn went to Hickory High School.

At the age of 17, he started working at Billy’s Black & Gold where he started his culinary skills. Bill and Carol Novosel encouraged and mentored Shawn. This was in preparation for his future job as a chef. Shawn worked at Denny’s for a few years and when Hickory Grill opened in this area, he was hired as a sous chef. Shawn worked there for ten years and then left to work at Jess’s Steak House for five years and then went back to Hickory Grill for 15 more years.



On his last day he worked, went home for a few hours and later was rushed to the hospital and life-flighted to Allegheny where he passed away. Shawn loved working with all of his co-workers and joked around to lighten their day. He was a hard worker, even with his migraines, he rarely missed work.

Shawn learned to be a strong and reliable person from his immigrant grandparents, Mike and Hilda Hajduk. He had such a big heart and was always there whenever he was needed, no matter what.



When Shawn was seven, he joined the Ukranian Dancers with Carol Novosel where he danced at the Bavarian Fun Fest for ten years. He danced with his cousins, Daniel and Adriane Lashinsky. Shawn’s first costume came from the Ukraine and was an original design. He was proud of his Ukrainian Heritage. Shawn’s grandfather made and repaired their red dancing boots.



Shawn had so many friends but his most loyal one was Brian Prezioso. They always tried to make time for each other. They were going to go on a vacation together this summer. Shawn loved to fish, camp and be out in nature where he gave all the credit to God for the beauty of it all.



Shawn and his sister lived together for 20 years. They helped each other in all capacities and truly loved each other. Shawn left behind his three beautiful cats, Ziggy, Ivan and C.J.



Surviving Shawn are his two nephews, Devin and Sammy; his niece, Lashonda and their kids, Levi, Sophia, Kylo, Brielle and Nora. With great sadness his bereaved mother, Dolly and stepfather, Terry Parkinson, who was always there for Shawn and his beautiful sister, Erica. Shawn also had special great-cousins, Lilia, Adriane, Daniel, Tresa and Sonya and all their children.



Shawn was preceded in death by his father; grandparents; uncle, Mario and Brandi Parkinson.



No one will ever replace Shawn, he was so loved and adored and will be missed each and every day.

Visitation will be held Friday, April 21, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 18 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.