Shawn Edward Lee, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shawn Edward Lee, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away at the young age of 34 in Sharon Regional Hospital.



On November 19, 1985, he was born in Sharon, a son to Gloria J. Lee Gillespie and Jamel

El-Ha’Kim.



Shawn loved fishing, spending time with his family, listening to music and had a knack for working with his hands.



He is survived by his fiancèe, Jalisa Kirkland-Gillespie, to who he became engaged on May 17, 2017; a daughter, Janiah Kirkland, at home; two sons, Keyaun Bradley and Amere Bradley, both at home; sister, Brandy Gillespie; three half-sisters, Asha Jordan, Denise Al-Deen and Dawanna Hosch and all Godsisters near and far and a brother, Joseph L. Holmes.

He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Bradford Gillespie, who always treated Shawn like a son.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

