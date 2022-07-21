SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shaleen “Miracle” White passed away Friday, July 15.

She was born on July 16, 1982 in Sharon, Pennsylvania. She was the beloved daughter of the late Cherie Darlene Abram and Kenneth and Marlo Abram.

She was a 2000 graduate of Keystone Charter School.

She dedicated 20 years to Charlie’s Specialties and later found her passion being an independent fashion consultant for Paparazzi.

She was a dedicated member of Miracle Valley Church in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

She leaves to cherish her loving memory her husband, Marcus White; her children, Marqueyis, Jayveerh, Terrian, Jorvaun and Avi’Onna White; seven sisters, Prekesha, the late Angel, Hope, Grace, the late Mercy, Destiny and Dynasty; nine brothers, Lamica, Kenindrel, Aaron, Erik, Isaiah, Matthew, Kenneth, Judah and Jonathan Abram and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Elizabeth Hollie-Lights, James Somerville, Sr., Bernice and Robert Abram; nephew, Ky’Mir Rashaun Abram-Morton and niece, Kalani Juliet Abram.

Shaleen will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.

Services will be held Tuesday, July 26, 12:00 p.m. at Miracle Valley Church, 2119 Valley View Road in Hermitage; Rev. Samuel Dejoy will officiate.

Interment will be in Morefield Cemetery in Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

