SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Scott Wayne Tatta, 55 passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 7:06am in Sharon Regional Medical Center unexpectedly.

Scott was born March 5, 1968 in Redding California to John and Elsie Tatta.

Scott was a popular tattoo artist whose artwork was locally known. He loved listening to music, among his favorites were Ozzy, Kiss and 3 Days Grace. He could always be found making the ones around him laugh and enjoyed spending time with his friends and loved ones.

Scott is survived by his children, Aron McConnell, Ryan Harris and Dylan Tatta; his grandchildren, Desyree Schrecengost and Autumn Hess; his sister, Paulette Tatta; brothers, Eugene Tatta and Robert Tatta, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his brothers, John Tatta, Jr. and Tom Tatta; his stepmother, Lois Tatta and his parents, John and Elsie Tatta.

“Though I know we must be parted as sure as stars in the sky, I’m gonna see when it comes to glory and I’ll see you I’ll see you on the other side.”

Visitation will be held Friday, August 25, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Hermitage, where a funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Sheri Urey.

