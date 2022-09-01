PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sarah K. Patterson-Hazen, 86, of Pymatuning Township, passed away the evening of August 30, 2022 at 9:08 p.m..



Sarah was born on August 12, 1936, in Youngstown, to Mary Lee (Hill) Snyder and Ed Snyder.



A homemaker who was also a licensed clown, Sarah loved visiting local hospitals and schools as Sweetheart the Clown to brighten the days of those she visited.

In her spare time, Sarah liked spending it with her family and church friends. She was also a member of a kayaking club and enjoyed square dancing, helping out with the Girl Scouts and VBS and doing missionary work with her church.



Sarah was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Evan, whom she married on October 13, 1957; her daughter Autumn Buxton, who passed away on April 8, 2019; and her brothers, Forest Snyder, Lee Simpson, and Robert Simpson.

Sarah is survived by her granddaughters Tiffany Fell and Lacie Buxton, and four great grandchildren.

Arrangments are being handled by the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

