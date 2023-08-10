MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra “Sandy” Schwanbeck, 61, of Mercer, Pennsylvania passed away unexpectedly at 8:02 a.m. on Monday, August 7, 2023, at UPMC Presbyterian.

She was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on January 3, 1962 to Richard William Maybray and Donna Claire (Roberts) Maybray.

Sandy earned her associate degree in the medical field and worked as a health records manager and transcriptionist at Primary Health for 26 years.

She attended New Life Baptist Church.

She was an avid crafter, carpenter and enjoyed cross stitching and gardening. Sandy loved spending time with her family and always put them first. She especially spoiled her grandchildren.

She was married to Roger Schwanbeck on June 23, 1990, he survives at home.

Sandra is survived by two daughters, Tiffany Lyn (Jason) Janosky of New Wilmington, Pennsylvania and Cortney Fay (Matthew) Gourley of Clark, Pennsylvania; son, Richard Charles Schwanbeck of Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania; four sisters, Terri Mckeel (Charles), Shari Lenzi (Mike), Debra Darrenbacher (Lyle) and Robin Curtain (David); brother, Rick Maybray (Becky); four granddaughters, Isabella Janosky, Emma Gourley, Ada Gourley and Kayleigh Wilcox and grandson, Matthew Janosky.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents and her nephew, Gregory Holsopple.

Visitation will be held Monday, August 14, 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Hermitage, where a service will follow at 6:00 p.m., Pastor Warren Sullivan, officiant.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 11 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.