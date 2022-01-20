JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra R. Mancuso, 79, of Jefferson Township passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Monday, January 17, 2020.

She was born on August 11, 1942 in Waltham, Massachusetts to Beatrice F. (Grenier) Galvin and Thomas F. Galvin.

Sandra loved and adored her pets. She had so much love and compassion caring for them. Sandra was a kind and gentle woman who always had a smile on her face and was adored by everyone who knew her. She was an amazing wife and mother.

She is survived by her two daughters, Rhonda and her husband, Mark, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Tammy and her husband, John, of Burlington, Massachusetts; two sons, David and his wife, Darlene Mancuso, of Taunton, Massachusetts and Robert and his wife, Melissa, of Randolph, Massachusetts; ten grandchildren, Cassandra Herber, Nicholas, Kenneth and Daniel Fill, Gabrielle and John Semeraro, Kristin Mancuso and Nolan, Ella and Emma Mancuso and seven great-grandchildren, Isaac, Xavier and Rosalee Herber, Jameson,and Julian Fill and Joselyn and baby boy, Fill.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Mancuso, whom she was married to for of 61 years; her parents and one brother, Thomas Galvin.

Sandra will be dearly missed by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 21 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.