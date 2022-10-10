SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra K. Varro, 64, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away following an extended illness at her residence on Saturday, October 8, 2022.



She was born in Huntington, West Virginia, on November 3, 1957 to the late Clarence W. and Hazel J. (Lester) Vance.



Sandra was a 1976 graduate of Sharon High School and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Human Development and Family Studies from Penn State Shenango.



She was a homemaker most of her life and a member of East Side Church in Sharon.



Sandra enjoyed shopping and joy rides with her husband on their Harley Davidson. She especially loved entertaining and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She is survived by a daughter, Shawna L. Bosley of Millersburg, Pennsylvania; a son, Joseph S. Tota and his wife, Michelle, of Hermitage; two sisters, Dee Gearhart and her husband, Gary, of Greenville and Gail Iman and her husband, Buddy, of Greenville; two grandchildren, Mariah Bosley and Dakota Bosley, both of Sharon and four great-grandchildren, Finnick, Chase, Aiden and Iver.



Sandra was married to William Varro, who preceded her in death on August 8, 2022. She was also preceded by her parents and a son, Christopher W. Tota.

Visitation will be held Thursday, October 13, 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Hermitage, where funeral services will begin at 6:00 p.m.

Sandra will be laid to rest with her husband at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Hermitage.

