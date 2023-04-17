HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra F. Stewart passed away Friday, April 14.

Visitation will be held Saturday, April 22, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Hickory Methodist Church, 240 North Hermitage Road, Hermitage, PA 16148, where a funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m., Rev. David Coul, officiant.

Arrangments handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

