Sally “Sara” Boggs, Mercer, PA

MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sally “Sara” Boggs, 78, of Mercer, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, in her residence surrounded by her family after an extended illness.



Born in Wheatland on October 16, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Loretta (Moriarty) and John Crosthwaite.



Sally graduated from Farrell High School in 1959.

She was a homemaker.



Sally was a member of Mercer United Methodist Church in Mercer.

She was an avid card player and Pittsburgh Steelers fan. She loved going to casinos and attending her grandchildren’s sporting events.



Sally is survived by daughter, Debbie Boggs of Pulaski; son, Larry Boggs and his wife, Becky, of Sandy Lake; grandchildren, Dalton, Peyton and Gavin Boggs; brother-in-law, Larry Boggs and his wife, Evelyn, of Stoneboro; sister-in-law, Pat Meglich of Ohio and special friend, Elaine James of Hermitage.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Benny Boggs, whom she married October 10, 1959 and who passed away October 30, 2020; a sister, Barb Gurtner and two brothers, Harry and Frank Crosthwaite.



Memorial contributions can be made to Mercer United Methodist Church, 250 E. Butler Street, Mercer, PA 16137.

Visitation will be held 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. Friday, September 4, in the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 E. State Street, Hermitage followed by a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Richard Carlson officiating.

Burial will be in America’s Cemetery.



A television tribute will air Friday, September 4 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

