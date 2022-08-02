WEST SALEM, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Salathiel “Sal” Dane Lough, 83, of West Salem, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022.



He was born November 5, 1938 to the late James and Genova (Phillips) Lough.



Salathiel was a graduate of Hundred High School in Hundred, West Virginia.

He was employed as a machinist at I.T.T. Grinnell for 22 years. Sal also worked in the excavating business for Andover Vinyl, Dana Construction and Chip’s Excavating.

In his free time Sal could just do anything and enjoyed golfing, tinkering on old cars and equipment and woodworking birdhouses and cradles for his grandchildren.



Salathiel is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty (Hoult) Lough of West Salem; a daughter, Dana Lee and her husband, John Shaffer, of Greenville, Pennsylvania; a son Charles Lough of Warren, Ohio; four grandchildren, Todd and Seth Lough of Warren, Ohio and John and Haylee Shaffer of Greenville, Pennsylvania; a sister, Lorna and her husband, Bob Phillips, of Hundred, West Virginia and a brother, Morgan Lough of Fairmont, West Virginia.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

