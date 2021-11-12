Ruth Taylor, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Taylor, 103, of Sharon, Pennsylvania formerly of Oakvale, Mississippi, passed away at home on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 after an extended illness.

She was born July 11, 1918 in Oakvale, Mississippi to Mary and John Collins,

She attended school in Oakvale.

Ruth was a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church in Masury, Ohio and was a homemaker who enjoyed reading her Bible.

Ruth is survived by her daughter, Claudine (Percy) Reed; three sons, Eric (Amy) Crawford, Percy Reed II and Jason Reed; three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Carlton Taylor, who she married in 1934 and who passed June 25, 2004; three sisters and three brothers.

Calling hours will be held Friday, November 19, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148. A memorial service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Ruth Taylor, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 15 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.