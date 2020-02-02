Ruth Rucek, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Kulhavy Rucek of Hubbard, passed away Friday, January 31 in her residence of natural causes. She was 92.

Ruth was born in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania to Mary (Rakyta) Kulhavy and Michael Kulhavy.

She graduated from Hickory High School and then from Sharon Regional Hospital as a registered nurse.

Ruth was a medical serge nurse for 27 years, retiring in 1986.

She was a member of Chestnut Ridge Church of God.

Ruth enjoyed baking, cooking and spending time with her family.

She is survived by a daughter, Sheryl Guess, of Hubbard, Ohio.

Ruth is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul Lewis Rucek, whom she married June 17, 1950; Six sisters, Sue Wilson, Ann Jenners, Bunny Boback, Kitty Cherney, Kay Kulhavy and Mary Kulhavy.

Visitation will be from 10:00 – 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, at the Chestnut Ridge Church of God, 7215 Chestnut-Ridge Road Hubbard, OH 44425 and followed by a funeral service at 12:00 p.m.

Arrangements are being handled by the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory.