Ruth Elizabeth “Pippy” Kerr, Mercer, PA

MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Elizabeth “Pippy” Kerr, 78, of Mercer, passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 after a short battle with cancer. She was surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest.

Born on June 13, 1943 in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Robert J. and Marilyn J. (Maxwell) Loughlin.

She loved family picnics, holiday celebrations and her dogs. Her door was always open and no one ever left her house on an empty stomach.

Pippy is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 61 years, Ronald R. Kerr Sr. whom she wed on April 1, 1960. Also surviving are her children, Judy Hites of Mercer, Lori Kerr of White Oak, Ronald Kerr, Jr. of West Middlesex and Scott Kerr and wife, Gloria, of Meadville; 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Pippy was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Grace Kerr.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to The Salvation Army or the Mercer East End Fire Department.

In keeping with Ruth’s wishes there will be no visitation or funeral services.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Ruth “Pippy” Kerr, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 15 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.