HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Eileen Record (Jones) passed away after a period of declining health with her loving husband by her side on Friday, June 10, 2022.

Ruth was born on October 29, 1927, in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Emanuel Blair Jones and Gladys May Jones (Evans).

Her mother Gladys passed away when Ruth was still an infant and she was raised by her loving step mother Mary Rose Jones (Vogel).

Ruth met the love of her life, Don Record, while attending Sharon High School, graduating in 1945 and they were married on August 20, 1949.

They settled on Golf Drive in Brookfield and raised their six children in a very loving and fun home.

Their children are Eileen Dawn Myers (Darrell), Vickie Jean Kindler (Albert), Timothy Jay (Liz), Matthew Evan, Beth Anne and Donald Thomas (BillieBeth). They were blessed with 11 wonderful grandchildren, Shani Weber (Kevin), Maggie Viccari (Bill), Adam Myers (Heather), Jason Kindler (Tira), Courtney Kindler (Dan), Nikki Graves (Greg), Donald Record (Ashley), Alex Record (Tyler), Abby Record, Andreas Gemellas and Savannah Camposano. Ruth and Don were gifted with 18 great-grandchildren, Emily (Gage), Michael, Isaiah, Kaleb, Emiley, Alexis, Aiden, AnnaSophia, Matthew, Julia, Jay, Presley, Jackson, Layla, Toby, Thea, Isaiah, Adalyn and great-great-granddaughter, Oaklee. Mom had beautiful nieces and nephews and sister-in-law, Jane, that she loved with all her heart. She was blessed with the best brother-in-laws that anyone could have in Ted Carlin, Steve Parkany and Richard Record who she considered her little brothers.

Besides Ruth’s biological family, she also had two very loving church families. She has been a member of the Community of Christ on Elm Street in Sharon her entire life, in fact, her father helped build it and her grandfather was the first minister. Ruth taught Sunday school there as well. She was also a very welcomed guest at St. Thomas the Apostle in Vienna, Ohio, where husband Donald is a very active member. They have received so much loving support from their dear friends at the churches through this trying time.

Ruth was a very good 500 bid player. She and her high school friends started playing once a month and continued for over 70 years.

After the closing of the U.S. Steel plant, Ruth and Don traveled to Indonesia and stayed a year coming back with many amazing stories of their adventures. One where Mom had to jump a sinking ship in the middle of the shark infested sea!

Ruth always had a great love for dogs and taught all of her children to love and respect all of God’s critters.

Her greatest joy in life was her children, her family and her faith.

Ruth will be welcomed home by her father; her two mothers; her sister and best friend, Gladys Carlin; her three brothers, Sidney, Walter and Roger; sister-in-law, Phyllis (Bengee) Parkany; brother-in-law, Ted and her dear great-granddaughter, Alexis. Ruth would get the biggest smile every time Lexi walked into a room. Lexi will take hold of great Gram’s hand and bring that smile back once again.

