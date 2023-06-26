GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Ann Winchell, 84, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023 at 12:15 p.m. in her residence of an extended illness.

She was born in Warren, Ohio on December 5, 1938 to Raymond Humphrey and Lillian (Rollen) Humphrey.

Ruth was a homemaker and enjoyed crossword puzzles, collecting Snoopy and Elvis Presley items, taking care of her animals, enjoying life to the fullest as she could and collecting pug dog ceramics.

She was married to Eddie Dale Winchell on January 20, 1960 and he survives at home. Ruth is survived by four daughters, Darlene (William) Christy of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Charlene Hayes of Greenville, Pennsylvania, Rebecca S (Jeffery) Anderson of Greenville, Pennsylvania and Sherry (Shawn) King of Clarks Mills, Pennsylvania; son, Leonard Winchell of Greenville, Pennsylvania; a sister, Raelynn Humphrey of Ohio and a brother, John Humphrey of Ohio.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents and three sons, Johnny, Eddie and Eddie Winchell.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 30, 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Hermitage. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 27 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.