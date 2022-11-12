SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth A. Jones, 83, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away Friday November 11, 2022 at Addison Health Care in Masury, Ohio, after an extended illness.

Ruth was born December 22, 1938 in Mercer, Pennsylvania to Viola (Burneson) and Paul Mortland.

Ruth was a school bus driver for Watson Company for over 20 years.

She was a member of Bethany Presbyterian Church in Mercer since 1956.

Ruth loved to play Bingo, go bowling and spend time with her grandchildren.

Ruth is survived by a daughter, Teresa L. McCormick and her husband Charles of Sharon, Pennsylvania; two sons, William P. Jones and his fiancée Holly Heath of Florida and Lenard J. Jones of Mercer, Pennsylvania; four granddaughters, Kelly, Carly, Danielle and Monica and four great-grandchildren.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Lenard Jones, whom she married March 31, 1956, and he passed away March 12, 2007 and two brothers, John Mortland and Paul Mortland.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 E. State St., Hermitage, PA 16148.

Service will follow at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home chapel.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 14 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.