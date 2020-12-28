Ruth A. Evans, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth A. Evans, 82, of Sharpsville, died on December 25, 2020, at St. Paul’s, Greenville, with her sister and best friend Dorothy at her side.

Kindred Care Hospice provided loving and compassionate care in the last weeks of her life.

Ruth was born in Sharpsville raising her children there with her first husband Dan Davis and worked at Sharpsville Nursery School and Cattron Communications.

After retirement, she moved to Beaver, Pennsylvania and married her second husband Dan Evans, with whom she enjoyed many happy years.

Throughout her life, Ruth was known for her kindness, generosity and for being a phenomenal listener. This led to many extended conversations at church coffee hours, grocery stores and on at least one occasion, with a security guard on the Staten Island Ferry. Ruth loved the water, she enjoyed synchronized swimming at Marietta College, summers at Geneva-on-the-Lake, Ohio, September at Long Beach Island, New Jersey and winter in Nokomis, Florida. Her bathing suit wardrobe was extensive.

Ruth was a reader, with an ever-present stack of books next to her chair and shared that joy with others as a volunteer for the Beaver County Adult Literacy Program. A woman of faith, she was a longtime member of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Sharon, where she served as a lector, choir member and numerous leadership roles. Ruth was also a woman of action and well before the invention of the fitness tracker, she preferred to be in motion rather than to sit. She could not abide passing an errant weed in anyone’s flowerbed, packed lunches for people who were homeless and kept her bird feeders full. She cut up fruit for any social occasion or visit to her grandchildren to assure that everyone was getting proper nutrition.

She is survived by her three children, Rachel (Bill) Kinser, Jeff (Sharon) Davis and Meg (Diana Karas) Wheeler; grandchildren, Jaison, Jennifer, Liam, Leland and Ethan Kinser, Matt, Michael and Julia Davis, T.J., Coleman and Max Wheeler; siblings, Donna McLay, Lynn (Joan) Davenport, Dorothy (Frank) O’Stafy, Dick (Kathy) Davenport; many nieces and nephews and too many friends to count.

Her parents Ruth and Donald Davenport and her husband, Daniel Evans preceded her in death.

A memorial service is planned for a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

