MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth A. Careless, of Mercer, Pennsylvania, passed away on Tuesday November 8, 2022 in Countryside Nursing Home. She was 93.

Ruth was born December 1, 1928 in Pine Township, Mercer County to Hazel E. and John S. Montgomery.

She attended church as a young girl and loved to sing. She was a member of the New Virginia United Methodist Church. She taught Sunday school and sang in the church choir.

Ruth was married to Donald Hines from 1947 to 1975. She married Emerson “Bud” Careless on December 27, 1975.

Ruth attended and graduated from school in Grove City.

She loved to play cards and became an avid golfer and then traveled for over ten years in a motor home to all 50 states.

Ruth was a loving mother and grandmother.

Ruth is survived by her only daughter, Donna DeMarco (Joe); two sons, Alan Hines (Pam) and Larry Hines (Judy), six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, late husbands; two brothers, Walter (Butch) Montgomery and John (Bud) Montgomery and two sisters, Vivian Lewis and Doris Kilgore.

Ruth will be greatly missed by family and friends but she is still with loved ones.

Arrangements are being handled by the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

