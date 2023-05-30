GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rudolph “Rudy” Mrvos, 98 of Pittsburgh, died on Thursday, May 25, 2023, peacefully at his daughter’s home with family by his side.

Born in Greenville, Pennsylvania on September 4, 1924, he resided in Hartstown, Pennsylvania at his countryside home that he loved.

Rudy enlisted in the United States Navy at the age of 17, serving in World War II on the USS Dortch DD 670. He also was a United States Air Force veteran of the Korean Conflict. A proud patriot, he received the Valor in the Pacific Medal in 2012, “Our Grateful Islands Remember”, honoring veterans of World War II in the Pacific.

He was employed by Westinghouse Corporation for 40 years.

He was predeceased by his wife, Mildred E. (Kusich) Mrvos, who died in 1999; they were married July 3, 1954. Rudy was also predeceased by his parents, Joseph Mrvos and Martha (Kosanovich) Mrvos; sisters, Cecelia (Mrvos) Choolitch and Mildred (Mrvos) Mulligan and brothers, Ret. Lt. Colonel Peter J. Mrvos, Louis Mrvos and Michael Mrvos. Beloved niece and nephew, Elaine (Choolitch) Paulekas and Dr. Melvin P. Coolidge, also predeceased him.

He is survived by his children, Rudley Mrvos (Dessa), Elliott Mrvos, Celia Vuich (Christopher) and Marie Mrvos; grandchildren, Peter Mrvos (Christie), Christal Steinbach (Douglas), Sara Kusic (Christopher), Clay Vuich (Hannah), Emily Mosebach (Christian) and Jelena Mrvos and great-grandchildren, Casey Mrvos, Vivia Steinbach, and Claire Vuich with many more loving family members.

A lifelong member of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church in Hermitage, visitation and funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at the church. There will be visitation from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., with the funeral service starting at 12:00 p.m.

Military burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Rudy’s memory may be made to St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 65 South Keel Ridge Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

May his Memory be Eternal.

