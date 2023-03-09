SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Roy William Sechler of Sharon, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones after an extended illness on March 8, 2023. He was 68.

Roy was born on September 10, 1954, in Warren, Ohio to the late Clarence and Anna (Vitale) Sechler.

Roy married the former Linda K. Yoho on July 17, 1974.

He worked for Imperial Dry Cleaners/G&K for 30 years. His last few working years spent at The Salvation Army in Sharon, Pennsylvania. He coached baseball for many years for Patagonia Little League and Senior Division.

Roy was an avid Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians fan. He enjoyed collecting sports memorabilia and records. His favorites past times were going to Sharon Speedway, car shows, yard sales, and flea markets. As well as listening to music, working on cars, various projects, and Sheetz coffee.

He is survived by his wife Linda and three children. A son, Keith Sechler and his wife Christina of Hermitage, Pennsylvania. Two daughters; Missy Sechler and her significant other Chris Smith of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Jessica Sabol and her husband Christopher of Sharon, Pennsylvania. Four grandchildren; Bryanna, Jossilin, KJ, and Gabby. A sister, Susan Lobenthal from West Farmington, Ohio.

A special thank you to Dr. Daniel and Heidi Bee and Helping Hands Home Care and Hospice staff for all their continued care, support, and kindness they have shown.

In keeping with and honoring Roy’s wishes there will be no services.

Arrangements are being handled by the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Donations may be made to Helping Hands Home Care and Hospice in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

