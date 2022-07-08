BESSMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Roy W. Griffith, 100, of Bessemer, Pennsylvana, passed away of natural causes on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

Roy was born September 17, 1921 in Buckeye Lake, Ohio to Daisey (Huber) Griffith and William Harry Griffith.

He was employed at Bessemer Cement Company as a correction tank operator for 27 years, retiring in 1982.



Roy was a veteran of the Marine Corps during World War II from 1942 to 1946.

He enjoyed fishing, gardening, yard work and spending time with family.



Roy is survived by three daughters, Debbie (Chuck) Fox of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Carol (Robert) Tullis of Columbiana, Ohio and Charlene (James) Aubel of Morehead City, North Carolina; three sons, Rodney Griffith of Pulaski, Pennsylvania, Ronald (Connie) Griffith of New Springfield, Ohio and Harry Griffith of New Middletown, Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.



Roy was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mildred (Lewis) Griffith; four sisters and three brothers.

Visitation will be held Monday, July 11, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Hermitage, where a funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m.

Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 10 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.