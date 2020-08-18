Roy Seldon Drake, Hermitage, PA

August 13, 2020

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Roy Seldon Drake passed away Thursday, August 13.

Arrangements are being handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

