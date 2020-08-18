Roy Seldon Drake, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Roy Seldon Drake passed away Thursday, August 13.
Arrangements are being handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
To send a flower arrangement to the family of Roy Seldon Drake, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.
More stories from WKBN.com:
- Man on bicycle hit by train in Smith Township
- Report: Nursing home cases up nearly 80% in COVID-19 rebound
- AP survey: States uncommitted to Trump’s unemployment boost
- Trump rule on transgender health blocked at the 11th hour
- Arrests made at protest in front of Mercer County tactical manufacturer