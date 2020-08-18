Roy Seldon Drake, Hermitage, PA

S. PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) - Roger K. Weaver, 64, of South Pymatuning Township, passed away at 11:45 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020, at The Grove at Greenville, due to an extended illness.

On August 26, 1955, he was born in Greenville, to Ivagene (Horn) Weaver and Russell Weaver, both deceased.