Roy R. Conway, Transfer, PA

John Flynn Funeral Home

November 4, 2019

Roy R. Conway, Transfer, Pennsylvania - obit

TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Roy R. Conway passed away Monday, November 4.

Visitation will be held Thursday, November 7, 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, 2630 East State Street in Hermitage.

Funeral service will be Thursday, November 7, 5:00 p.m. following visitation at the funeral home chapel.

