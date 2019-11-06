Roy R. Conway, Transfer, PA

TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Roy R. Conway passed away Monday, November 4.
Visitation will be held Thursday, November 7, 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, 2630 East State Street in Hermitage.
Funeral service will be Thursday, November 7, 5:00 p.m. following visitation at the funeral home chapel.
