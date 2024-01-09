TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rosemary Rice of Transfer, Pennsylvania, passed away at home on Saturday, January 6, 2024 due to an extended illness.

She was born July 8, 1955 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Ralph and Helen (Bandzak) Scott.

Rosemary was married to Richard J. Rice, Jr. who preceded her in death on July 18, 2019.

Rosemary was a homemaker and took great pride in taking care of her home. She enjoyed traveling and taking road trips.

She is survived by her son, Richard J. Rice III and his wife, Dawn; sisters, Linda Kirsch and her husband, Eric and Rebecca Scott; her grandchildren, Brittany Russell and Kurt Roth II and his wife, Abigail and her great-granddaughters, Oakley and Marley Roth.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband and infant granddaughter, Courtney Russell.

Calling hours: 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. Friday, January 12 at Grace Chapel Community Church, 4075 Lamor Road, Hermitage, where a funeral service will follow at 6:30 p.m. with Pastor Randy Emmorey.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks any donations be made to Grace Chapel Community Church.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared on Rosemary’s memorial page, at www.flynnfuneralhome.com.

