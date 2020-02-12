Rose Lark, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Lark passed away peacefully at her Hermitage home surrounded by family on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Rose was born June 3, 1939 to Frances and Dewey Maskrey.

She married James Lark on August 11, 1956.

She worked at Sharon Regional Hospital until her retirement.

Rose is survived by her husband of 63 years, James Lark, Sr. She is also survived by two daughters, Debbie Stanger and her husband, Keith, of Virginia and Linda Allen and her husband, Dervin, of Illinois and one daughter-in-law, Andrea Lark of Hermitage. She had seven grandchildren, Melissa Arvelo and her husband, José, Justin and Ryan Stanger of Virginia, Branden Allen of Illinois, Natalie Edwards and her husband, James, of Arizona and Whitney and Zackery Lark of Hermitage. She had four great-grandchildren, Tony, Sofia, Alexander Arvelo and Liam Stanger of Virginia. She is survived by two brothers, Dean and Robert Maskrey and 19 nieces and nephews.

Rose is preceded in death by her son, James Lark, Jr.; her parents; two sisters, Nancy and Delora and one brother, Art.

Rose was an active member of Hickory United Methodist Church and is going home to be with Jesus.

Rose will be remembered as the most loving and selfless wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother any family could have. She will live in our hearts forever.

Visitation will be held Saturday, February 15, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at Hickory United Methodist Church, 240 North Hermitage Road, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.