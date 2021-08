COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) - Ohio educators are recognizing the state’s first family for its work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Monday, Governor Mike DeWine (R-OH) and First Lady Fran DeWine received honorary degrees from Ohio Dominican University.

“Your bold decisions, early decisions... no doubt you helped save lives,” ODU President Connie Gallaher said to Governor DeWine before presenting the couple with Doctor of Humane Letters degrees.