WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Salvatore Santell, 83, of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, passed away at home on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

He was born in Farrell, Pennsylvania on September 23, 1940 to the late Victor Anthony Santell, Sr. and Marie (Spatilson) Santell.

Ronald was a 1959 graduate of Brookfield (OH) High School.

He was a member of Church of the Good Shepherd in West Middlesex.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Ronald was retired from Sharon Steel as a craneman, after 29 years of service.

He enjoyed riding motorcycles, bowling and spending time with friends and family.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Connie Lee (Valimont) Santell, whom he married on January 27, 1973. He is also survived by two daughters, Heather Marie Santell and Rhonda Dewitt and two sons, Ronald Joseph Santell and Richard Santell.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Santell and a brother, Victor Anthony Santell, Jr.

Visitation will be held at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, 2630 E. State Street in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., where a memorial service will begin at 1:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions can be made to Gentiva Hospice.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared on Ronald’s memorial page, at: www.flynnfuneralhome.com.

