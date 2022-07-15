FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald M. Kocis, 75, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022 in UPMC Hamot in Erie, Pennsylvania, following a brief illness.



Ronald was born on January 14, 1947 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to the late Michael A. and Josephine (Fornadel) Kocis.

He graduated from Hickory High School in 1964.

He was a retired truck driver and along with his father, owned and operated Kocis Trucking and also worked with Ed Chadderton Trucking. During his career, he was a member of The Teamsters and now The Teamsters Retirees.



Ronald was a member of Sharon Baptist Church where he was previously the Sunday School Superintendent.

He loved working with his hands, especially on cars.



Ronald is survived by his wife, Carol (Doverspike) Kocis whom he married June 27, 1972 and she survives at home; a daughter, Michelle L. Kocis; two sons, Shawn M. Kocis (Nathalie) of San Diego, California and Mark Allen Kocis and his fiancée, Stephenie Richards, of Farrell, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Robert Kocis (Mary Call) and Raymond Kocis (Gale); four sisters, Cathy Ciotola, Joan Andrusky (Duane), Barbara Szabo (Frank) and Jeane Schall (Ronald) and seven grandchildren, Deion Law, Trinity Law, Alex Kocis, Zac Kocis, Ayla Wilkerson, Bailey Wheaton and Coltin Allen Kocis.



Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and one sister.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 16, from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., at Sharon Baptist Church, 1531 George Street, Hermitage, PA 16148, where a funeral service will begin at 3:00 p.m., with Pastor Curt Gordon, officiating.

Cremation will follow the service and inurnment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Hermitage.



Memorial Contributions can be made to the American Heart Association, at heart.org.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

