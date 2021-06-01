Ronald L. Yeany, Pymatuning Township, PA

PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald L. “Ron” Yeany, 85, of Pymatuning Township, died at 12:25 p.m. on May 30, 2021 in St. Paul’s in West Salem Township, due to an extended illness.

Ronald was born on April 18, 1936, in Bradford to Helen (Benninger) Yeany and Harry Yeany.

He graduated from Bradford High School in 1954.

Ron worked for Sharon Steel Corporation as a laborer for 34 years, then he worked at Reynolds School District as a maintenance man for 15 years.

He was a Navy veteran.

Ron was a member of Reynolds VFW Post 7599.

He enjoyed taking care of their home, his pets and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived at home by his wife, Margaret L. “Peggy” (McClimans) Yeany, whom he married October 14, 1986; his daughters, Lynda Grande and her husband, Joseph, of Farrell and Jennifer Jordan of Beaverton, Michigan; stepdaughter, Angela Tipton of Akron, Ohio; stepsons, Paul Orpen and his wife, Julie, of Riverside, California and Jason Orpen and his wife, Lori, of leon, Kansas; sisters, Ann Gurney and her husband, James, of Hubbard, Ohio, Jean Mars of Palm Springs, California and Peggy Garfoli of Greenville; 17 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Arlene Stroup.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 E State Street, Hermitage.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021 in the funeral home chapel, with Rev. Rob Cypher officiating.

Burial will be in America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

